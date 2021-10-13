Kath, Frances B. (Vick)

PARDEEVILLE - Frances B. Kath (nee Vick), 92, of Pardeeville, was united with her husband, her mom and dad, and other loved ones in their eternal home Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, with her daughter by her side.
She was born March 17, 1929, to Roy and Gertrude Vick in Columbus, Wis. She attended school through the eighth grade and began working various jobs. She met a young man, Clifford Kath, who was throwing peas at her at the canning factory. They were married Oct. 14, 1950. In September 1954 they were blessed with a son, Randy, and a daughter, Connie, in March 1958.
Frances worked at the Balliet School in Pardeeville for many years. She obtained her GED and was very proud of herself. First and foremost was her love for her family. If she was needed by her children, she was there in any capacity. Then there were grandchildren, whom she enjoyed cooking and baking with and watching them play their sports.
Frances is mourned and greatly missed by her son, Randy (Lynn) Kath; daughter, Connie (Jim) Wiersma; grandchildren, Austin (Rachel) Kath and Abby (Gabe) Haberkorn; great-grandchildren, Aiden Kath and Finn and Bryant Haberkorn; sisters, Arline Bradley and Myrna (Rich) Hanson; a brother, Ken (Anne) Vick; sister-in-law, Mae Lueck; and many nieces, nephews, other dear friends, and loving caregivers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Gertrude; husband, Clifford; brother, Merlin Vick; and sister, Bev Malter.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH in Pardeeville, with the Rev. James Plocher officiating. Interment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
