Kath, Frances B. (Vick)

PARDEEVILLE - Frances B. Kath (nee Vick), 92, of Pardeeville, was united with her husband, her mom and dad, and other loved ones in their eternal home Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, with her daughter by her side.

She was born March 17, 1929, to Roy and Gertrude Vick in Columbus, Wis. She attended school through the eighth grade and began working various jobs. She met a young man, Clifford Kath, who was throwing peas at her at the canning factory. They were married Oct. 14, 1950. In September 1954 they were blessed with a son, Randy, and a daughter, Connie, in March 1958.

Frances worked at the Balliet School in Pardeeville for many years. She obtained her GED and was very proud of herself. First and foremost was her love for her family. If she was needed by her children, she was there in any capacity. Then there were grandchildren, whom she enjoyed cooking and baking with and watching them play their sports.