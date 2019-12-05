BEAVER DAM - Kathleen “Kay” Rose McGurn, age 83, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus.
Kay was born on Feb. 22, 1936, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (Shea) McGurn. She moved with her family to Milwaukee, at the age of three, where she attended St. Sebastian and St. Leo elementary schools, before graduating from Divine Savior High School in 1954. Kay worked at Chapman’s Department Store and at a nursing home in Milwaukee. After retirement, Kay moved to Beaver Dam and for the last 10 years enjoyed many activities and friends at Trosten Haus.
Kay is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Stoffel of San Luis Obispo, California, and Mary Cudnohfsky of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers-in-law, George Cudnohfsky and Edward Stoffel; and other relatives.
In honoring Kay’s wishes, private family services will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mary Weiss of Trosten Haus, as well as to Heartland Hospice and Home Again Assisted Living for the loving care Kay received.
