Katherine A. Powers, 74, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope.
She was born on November 27, 1944, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Bernard and Mildred Hajduk Clark. She graduated from L.P. Goodrich High School. On October 28, 1973, she married Donald M. Powers in Juneau. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2009.
Katherine worked as an administrator at Schmidt Construction in Beaver Dam for the past 20 years. Her hobbies and interest included crafts, painting and going to the casino.
She is survived by her two sons, Mark A. (Betsy) Powers of Fond du Lac and Kelly B. (Cindy Wallace) Powers of Stoughton; two grandchildren, Jena Qualmann and Claire Powers; three sisters, Bernadine J. Schingen of Fond du Lac, Mary Jayne Sherksnis of La Crosse and Carolyn C. (Joe) Schwartz of La Crosse; her brother, Bernard “Gene” E. Clark Jr. of Fond du Lac; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her brother, David; two brothers-in-law, Jerome Schingen and Paul Sherksnis.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 1 p.m.—3 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam.
Memorials appreciated to Hospice Home of Hope.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory
31 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac
920-921-4420
