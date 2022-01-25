BARABOO, Wisconsin—Katherine Francis Milnamow Guerin died of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Boise, Idaho on January 17, 2022. Born November 13, 1931, she moved to Boise from Baraboo, Wisconsin in the fall of 2018 to be near her daughter. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, William Leon Guerin, in 2014.

She is survived by four children: William Scott, 66, Brooklyn, New York; James Steven 65, Boulder, Colorado; Susan Elizabeth 63, Boise; and Charles Leon, 60, Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Grandchildren include Susan’s sons: Mac and Bill Tracy; Jim’s sons Jack and Alex; Scott’s daughter Lily; and Chuck’s daughters Kelly and Stephanie. Many other family members will mourn her loss.

Memorials will be held in Boise and Baraboo at times to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kate & Bill Guerin may be made to the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library in Baraboo, WI (Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, Attn: Jessica Bergin, 230 4th Ave, Baraboo, WI 53913 www.csmpl.org) Use this link to read a full obituary: https://www.wilksfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Katherine-F-Guerin?obId=23737510#/obituaryInfo