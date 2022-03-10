Oct. 1, 1944—Feb. 25, 2022

TOMAHAWK—Katherine “Kay” Marie Jensen (Wedekind), age 77, of Tomahawk, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Kay is survived by her husband, Keith Jensen; and their son Nathan, both of Tomahawk; she is further survived by her sister-in-law Darlene (Jim) Rosencrans; niece Susan (Mark) Cotts; nephew Todd (Mary) Rosencrans; cousins, other relatives; and many dear friends. Kay was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Arlyn (Truep) Wedekind and her sister, Peggy (Wedekind) Narloch.

Kay was born on October 1, 1944 and grew up in Sauk City. Kay received her degree in Education at UW-Platteville in 1966. She had an amazing career as an elementary school teacher. Kay was very blessed to be a teacher in the Waukesha School District for over 36 years. Kay loved all the children she taught and had a positive impact on so many families throughout her long teaching career.

Kay met her husband Keith in 1977. They waited a long time to find each other and didn’t wait long to say “I do”. Kay married Keith on December 2, 1978 and were blessed to enjoy 43 years together. Kay was so excited when she became a mom. Kay’s love for Nathan always shined bright as she and Keith raised their son. Keith and Nathan have a special bond through their love of hunting and fishing. And Kay loved taking care of her boys. Kay, Keith and Nathan all enjoyed being up north and traveled up to Tomahawk most weekends when they still lived in Waukesha.

In 2002, Kay retired, and Keith and Kay permanently moved to Tomahawk. Kay enjoyed shopping and decorating their home and when Keith came in from the beautiful outdoors, they enjoyed the wonderful meals Kay prepared. Kay and Keith also enjoyed traveling to Branson, MO and enjoyed seeing many shows and entertainment that Branson had to offer. Kay found many ways to keep herself busy through helping in the community. Kay was a regular substitute teacher in the Tomahawk School District. She belonged to Northwoods Garden Club, Domino Club, and was the wedding coordinator at Grace Lutheran Church. She also was a supporter of the Tomahawk Salvation Army Backpack Program, Kinship and the Hat & Mittens Programs at school.

Kay loved to entertain family and friends. She was a fabulous cook and she made sure that you never left her house hungry. She was a very kind and giving person that always put the needs of others before herself.

Kay’s family is planning a Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church in Tomahawk. Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.

Memorials in Kay’s name may be made to Tomahawk Food Pantry, Kinship, Backpack Program or Grace Lutheran Church.

Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the full obituary and leave online condolences at www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com.