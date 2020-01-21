Katherine Prange, 97, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at The Christian Home in Waupun.

Katherine was born Dec. 29, 1922, the daughter of Ralph and Johanna Vander Bosch Harmsen. On Aug. 13, 1946, she married John “Junior” Jr. Prange in Alto. They farmed in the Alto area most of their married lives. Katherine was a member of Alto Reformed Church and accompanied the Men’s Chorus for over 50 years. She was the superintendent of the Junior Department of Sunday school. She also sold Avon for 22 years. Katherine loved to play cards, make puzzles, and watch the Brewers. Katherine and Junior spent many winters in Arizona.

Katherine is survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Prange, Jr.; her brother, Lester Harmsen; and sisters, Margaret Meenk and Ruth Nickel.

Funeral services for Katherine Prange will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home with Chaplain Dennis Overlien officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.