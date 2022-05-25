June 10, 1943 - May 21, 2022

COLUMBUS - Kathleen A. "Kathy" Koehn, age 78, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Kathy was born on June 10, 1943, in Columbus to Norbert and Sylvia (Schroeder) Weissmann. She was a 1961 graduate of Columbus High School. She married Ronald "Ronnie" Koehn on September 22, 1962, in Columbus. She was a lifelong member of St. Jerome Catholic Church and a member of the Altar Society. She was employed at The Wisconsin Cheeseman in Sun Prairie for over 25-years as the List Market Manager.

Kathy was a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and enjoyed spending time attending Spring Training games in Arizona as well as many home games at Milwaukee County Stadium. She also enjoyed gardening and genealogy.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Ronnie of Columbus; god-daughter and niece, Cynthia Weissmann of Columbus; great-niece, Aimee (Jeremy) Berndt of Rio; god-son and nephew, Roger (Sharon Lyon) Weissmann of Rubicon; nephew, Tom (Dawn) Weissmann of Columbus; niece Louise Rusch of Crivitz; sisters-in-law, Bernice Fehrman of Sun Prairie and Beverly Voelske of Columbus; brothers-in-law: Randy (Marsha) Koehn of Columbus and Bob (Janell) Koehn of Las Vegas, NV; sister-in-law, Karen Weissmann of Columbus; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jerry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 10:30 AM, on Friday, May 27, 2022, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus. Rev. Grant Theis will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus.

