Kathleen Bascombe, 95, Horicon

HORICON - Kathleen Gensmer Bascombe is once again reunited with her sisters in heaven, after leaving this earth on Sunday evening, Jan. 5, 2020, at the age of 95. She was the youngest of three daughters born to Joseph and Eleanor (Metzger) Caughlin on March 16, 1924 and spent her childhood in Clyman, Wis. Her parents named her Kathleen Mary Caughlin, thus initiating Kathleen's lifelong love for all things Irish. Kathleen's dad Joe worked for the railroad and she fondly remembered riding the train daily from Clyman to Juneau High School until her graduation in 1942.
After marrying Alvin Robert Gensmer in 1944, Kathleen and her new husband settled in the Horicon community. There they began their journey together raising seven children, making ends meet, supporting their church, and contributing to their community. Kathleen was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon and a member of the Christian Women. She was also a member of the rosary makers group to send rosaries to the missions and the Schoenstatt Mother's league. She worked for many years as the smiling receptionist at Gardner Manufacturing Company in Horicon.
Kathleen remarried Hubert "Jack" Bascombe several years after Al's death. The couple hit the road, "snowbirding" to Florida each year. They crossed the continental U.S. several times, visiting children, grandchildren, old friends, and making new friends along the way. On many of these trips they paired up with Kathleen's older sister Lucille and her husband Milo Froh. Only they and the Good Lord know the trouble they got into, but they sure had a good time!
Kathleen loved to dance and will always be remembered for her kind heart, gentle manner, and fun-loving nature. We will miss her dearly, but are comforted knowing she is finally reunited with her loved ones in heaven.
Kathleen is survived by her five daughters: Mary (Kevin) Kuzdas of Middleton, Ann Peters of Horicon, Susan (Paul) Marquardt of Lee's Summit, Mo., Sandra (Eugene) Rossing of Horicon and Heidi (Barry) Lueck of Madison; her son Richard (Linda) Gensmer of Broomfield, Colo.; son-in-law Greg Miller of Centerville, Utah; 16 grandchildren, many beloved great grandchildren, and her lifelong friend Evelyn Richter of Beaver Dam. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, first and second husbands, daughter Debra, her brother James in infancy, and sisters Lucille (Milo) Froh and Margaret (Ray) Pauli.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Michael Petrie as celebrant. Inurnment will be at St. Malachy Cemetery in Horicon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
