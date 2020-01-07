Kathleen Bascombe, 95, Horicon

HORICON - Kathleen Gensmer Bascombe is once again reunited with her sisters in heaven, after leaving this earth on Sunday evening, Jan. 5, 2020, at the age of 95. She was the youngest of three daughters born to Joseph and Eleanor (Metzger) Caughlin on March 16, 1924 and spent her childhood in Clyman, Wis. Her parents named her Kathleen Mary Caughlin, thus initiating Kathleen's lifelong love for all things Irish. Kathleen's dad Joe worked for the railroad and she fondly remembered riding the train daily from Clyman to Juneau High School until her graduation in 1942.

After marrying Alvin Robert Gensmer in 1944, Kathleen and her new husband settled in the Horicon community. There they began their journey together raising seven children, making ends meet, supporting their church, and contributing to their community. Kathleen was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon and a member of the Christian Women. She was also a member of the rosary makers group to send rosaries to the missions and the Schoenstatt Mother's league. She worked for many years as the smiling receptionist at Gardner Manufacturing Company in Horicon.