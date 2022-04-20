April 22, 1954—April 17, 2022

BRANDON—Kathleen Beekman, 67, of rural Brandon, went to be home with her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at The Kathy Hospice near West Bend.

Kathy was born April 22, 1954, in Waupun, the daughter of Elmer and Grace Mulder Beekman. Kathy was a graduate of Waupun High School and was employed for 34-years as a teacher’s aide in the Waupun School District. Kathy was a member of Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon where she was choir director for twelve years, a member of Bethel Quilters and Women’s Guild, and attended Bible study throughout the years.

Kathy is survived by six brothers: Kenneth of Brandon, Herbert (Pat) of Brandon, David (Eunice) of Brandon, Donald (Betty) of West Bend, Ron (Betty) of New Berlin, and Wallace (Linda) of Waupun; 15 nieces and nephews; 37 great-nieces and great-nephews; two great-great-nephews; one great-great-niece; her special puppy, Buffy; and other relatives and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; a sister in infancy; a nephew; and two great-nephews.

Funeral services for Kathy Beekman will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon with Rev. John Tilstra officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4:00—7:00 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

