Kathleen Casey, Randolph

Kathy collected her first passport stamp when she entered this world on June 18, 1952, as the first daughter of Henry and Rosemary Petesch. She was baptized a child of God at St. Rose of Lima in Fredonia, Wis. where she later attended elementary school and continued to grow in the Catholic faith. Kathy was raised on the family dairy farm with her two sisters, Connie and MaryBeth, where she helped her father with daily chores such as picking rocks with a bucket and cutting thistles while assisting her mother with washing dishes, weeding the garden, and picking vegetables to sell and pay for college tuition. From the beginning, self-sacrifice was an integral part of her nature, and these small acts of love and devotion set the stage for a life filled with service.

Kathy graduated from Ozaukee High School in 1969 and inspired by her paternal grandmother, who was a teacher, went on to pursue a double major in English and Spanish at UW-Whitewater. In the summer of 1971, fueled by a sense of adventure and a love of language, she traveled to Mexico City to study at La Universidad Iberoamericana. As she adorned her passport with its first international stamp, the seed of passion for international travel was planted. After earning her degrees, Kathy began her teaching career at Horning Middle School in Waukesha, Wis. It was in this Milwaukee suburb where, while flashing a beautiful smile and long, flowing black hair, she met Jim, the love of her life. He asked her to dance, and thus began a lifelong partnership of love and labor. Jim proposed on Valentine’s Day with a ring in a heart-shaped chocolate box, and they were married on Aug. 2, 1975. Kathy wore a dress her mother bought her and donned a mantilla veil, the traditional Spanish wedding attire. Together, they bought a farm in rural Cambria with the down payment of a tractor. They raised hogs and cash crops for seventeen years as K-C Farms. Always a hard worker and a person of diverse skills, Kathy not only helped with farrowing hogs, but she also acted as bookkeeper, chief cook, and bottle washer.