Oct. 16, 1940—July 20, 2022

BARABOO—Kathleen I. Murray, age 81, of Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Kathleen, daughter of Ernest of Cleo Ramazini was born Oct. 16, 1940 in Milwaukee.

She is survived by her children: Kim Riske, Lisa (Mike) Knoop, Todd (Wendy) Murray; grandchildren: Nicholas LaVigne, Gina (Michael) Padley, Emilee Murray; great-grandchildren: Liam LaVigne, Gianna Padley, Layton Padley and Scarlet Padley all of Baraboo; as well as her sister, June Schnell of IL; and niece and nephews of IL and AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clarence “Pat” Murray and sisters, Pat Ofenloch and Karen Ward.

Services will be held at a later date.