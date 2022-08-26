Nov. 27, 1952—Aug. 20, 2022

BARABOO—Kathleen “Kat” Mae Rapa was born November 27, 1952, to Robert Leroy Rapa and Ruth Elinor Rapa (Marr) in Portage, WI. Kathy lost her battle to High-Grade Urothelial Carcinoma on August 20, 2022, at the young age of 69, while surrounded by her loved ones at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents, many aunts, uncles, and one stepchild, Raymond Atkinson.

Kathy had many different jobs over the course of her life, from working on the farm to being a security guard. Her last job was being a caregiver while working for Dungarvin. She enjoyed taking care of others and this gave her the most joy.

When she was 54 years old she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer and went through surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation and eventually was in remission. The effects of chemotherapy and radiation had a lasting effect making it impossible for her to continue to work.

In 2005 she started dating the love of her life, Rick. Over the years they shared many great memories, from traveling on the motorcycle to camping, and even this year they were still making their fun weekend getaways. No matter what life threw at them, they always made time for each other. Kat would always talk about being so lucky to meet and have the privilege to spend the rest of her life with him. Her family would agree he was and always will be the best thing to ever happen to her.

Kat and Rick also enjoyed spending time with their seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren together. The grandchildren had a special goal to be taller than Grandma Kat (a very tall 4’ 8 1/2”—and yes that 1/2” counts), which all achieved with the exception of her youngest grandchild, Bella. They all will always remember her for being a strong lady who never let anyone stand in her way, even if she couldn’t see over them.

Kat is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Richard “Rick” Atkinson; her children: Nathan (Tina) Gerbitz of Markesan, WI, JoEllen (John) Westendorf of Baraboo, WI, Wendy (Chrissy) Johnson Nobel of Sitka, AK; step-children: Amanda Atkinson of Fond du Lac, WI, Aaron Atkinson of Fond du Lac, WI; grandchildren: Leah Van Houten, Franklin Van Houten, Cassandra Gerbitz, Ethan Gerbitz, Arietta Zwetow, Serenity Westendorf, and Isabella Westendorf; great-grandchildren: Scarlett Gabardy and Lydia Gabardy; her sister Vicki (Brett) Wroten of Portage, WI; nieces: Angie Novander, Chrissy (Jimmy) Hadley; nephew Carter Novander; as well as many other close family, friends, and children that just plain old called her Ma.

The family would like to give a special thanks to New Life Community AC Church, Roseberry’s Funeral Home and Crematory, St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Clare Hospital, and especially the staff at St. Clare Meadows for caring for her in her final weeks and being there to answer all our questions.

A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held on September 10, 2022. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., service to begin at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at New Life Community AC Church, 1919 Elizabeth Street, Baraboo, WI 53913.