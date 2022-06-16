Kathleen "Kathy" K. Clark

July 27, 1960—June 6, 2022

REEDSBURG—Kathleen K. Clark, age 61, of Reedsburg, WI passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. Kathy was born to Arnold Earl and Rhea Scott in Wonewoc on July 27, 1960. She was married to William “Bill” Henry Clark on March 18, 1978.

They raised three sons together, Daniel, Timothy, and Anthony and also their granddaughter, Grace. Kathy loved spending time with their 13 grandchildren and great-grandchild.

She also loved animals, repurposing and crafting, Kathy loved to bake and go fishing. She also loved going to garage sales and auctions. She enjoyed the country life.

Kathy is survived by her husband William “Bill” Clark of Reedsburg, WI; sons: Daniel Earl Clark (Theresa) of Ironton, Timothy John Clark (Alexis) of Mauston and Anthony Lynn Clark (Betsy) of Mauston; 13 grandchildren; one-great-grandchild; sister Cindy (Phil) of Beloit; brothers: Alan (Linda) of Union Center, Richard (Diane) of Kendall, Denny (Teresa) of Wonewoc and Raymond of Beloit; aunt Doris Herrewig of Wonewoc; and devoted friends: Lynn Clark and Martie Garapolo. Kathy was preceded in death by her granddaughter Octavia Clark, sisters Arnita Scott, Patricia Ott, and her parents.

There will be a Celebration of Life in Kathy’s honor on July 2, 2022, starting at noon at the American Legion Post in LaValle WI. Kathy will be missed by many family members and friends.