Kathleen "Kathy" Nehmer

Jan. 1, 1961—Aug. 25, 2022

RANDOLPH—Kathleen Kay Nehmer, age 61, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home in Randolph.

Kathy was born on January 1, 1961, a daughter to William and Barbara Haase. On July 29, 1978, she was united in marriage to Donald Nehmer at the Second Randolph Christian Reformed Church.

She enjoyed going hunting with her husband Don throughout the years. In 2007 Don passed and Kathy was blessed with a love and best friend, Scott Syens of Randolph.

Kathy enjoyed going for hikes through Devils Lake and gardening. She was employed with Jungs Seed Company for 18 years.

She will be deeply missed by many friends, family, and all who knew her.

She is survived by her significant other Scott Syens of Randolph; Jeanne, Fred and Rhonda (Jerry). She is further survived by many friends and family.

She is preceded in death by husband Donald Nehmer in 2007.

Community Funeral Homes

Waupun- Randolph- Markesan