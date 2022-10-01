 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kathleen "Kathy" Nehmer

  • 0

Jan. 1, 1961—Aug. 25, 2022

RANDOLPH—Kathleen Kay Nehmer, age 61, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home in Randolph.

Kathy was born on January 1, 1961, a daughter to William and Barbara Haase. On July 29, 1978, she was united in marriage to Donald Nehmer at the Second Randolph Christian Reformed Church.

She enjoyed going hunting with her husband Don throughout the years. In 2007 Don passed and Kathy was blessed with a love and best friend, Scott Syens of Randolph.

Kathy enjoyed going for hikes through Devils Lake and gardening. She was employed with Jungs Seed Company for 18 years.

She will be deeply missed by many friends, family, and all who knew her.

She is survived by her significant other Scott Syens of Randolph; Jeanne, Fred and Rhonda (Jerry). She is further survived by many friends and family.

She is preceded in death by husband Donald Nehmer in 2007.

Community Funeral Homes

Waupun- Randolph- Markesan

www.kohlsfh.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trees and power lines knocked down by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News