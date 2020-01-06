Kathleen M. Bascombe, 95, of Horicon passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m.
A complete obituary will follow.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)