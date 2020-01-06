Kathleen M. Bascombe, 95, of Horicon passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m.