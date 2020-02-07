Kathleen M. Sutton, 71, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Kathleen M. Sutton, 71, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Kathleen Marie was born on March 11, 1948, the daughter of Albert “Bud” and Jean (Jahn) Hartl in Beaver Dam. At the age of two, her family moved to Pembine, Wis., where she graduated from Pembine High School. She attended Oshkosh State College for one year and then moved back to Beaver Dam in 1967, where she met Jim Sutton. On April 19, 1969, Kathleen was united in marriage to Jim Sutton at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Kathy had been employed at the Wisconsin Telephone Company and at Valley Bank/M & I Bank/BMO Bank for over 40 years. She enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers football and basketball and the Brewers. Most of all, she enjoyed listening to Bob Ueker on the radio broadcasting the Brewer games. Kathy also enjoyed visiting different casinos, traveling and their many visits to South Dakota.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Jim; her brother, Joseph (Sandra) Hartl; brother-in-law, Ron (Carol) Sutton; sisters-in-law, Mary (Leo) Landry and Sandy (Larry) Vine; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Jean Hartl; her in-laws, Lloyd and Anita Sutton; her brother, Paul (Kathy) Hartl; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Marilyn Sutton; brother-in-law, Rick (Betty) Sutton; niece, Paula Hartl and niece, Jessica Fischer.
A memorial service for Kathy will be held in Spring of 2020. Service details to follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 300 West St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Oncology at BDCH and to the staff of Hillside Hospice for their wonderful care, your kindness will always be remembered.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)