Kathleen M. Sutton, 71, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Kathleen M. Sutton, 71, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Kathleen Marie was born on March 11, 1948, the daughter of Albert “Bud” and Jean (Jahn) Hartl in Beaver Dam. At the age of two, her family moved to Pembine, Wis., where she graduated from Pembine High School. She attended Oshkosh State College for one year and then moved back to Beaver Dam in 1967, where she met Jim Sutton. On April 19, 1969, Kathleen was united in marriage to Jim Sutton at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Kathy had been employed at the Wisconsin Telephone Company and at Valley Bank/M & I Bank/BMO Bank for over 40 years. She enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers football and basketball and the Brewers. Most of all, she enjoyed listening to Bob Ueker on the radio broadcasting the Brewer games. Kathy also enjoyed visiting different casinos, traveling and their many visits to South Dakota.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Jim; her brother, Joseph (Sandra) Hartl; brother-in-law, Ron (Carol) Sutton; sisters-in-law, Mary (Leo) Landry and Sandy (Larry) Vine; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

