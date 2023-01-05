March 6, 1951—Dec. 29, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Kathryn Anderson, age 71, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, was called by her Heavenly Father to her eternal home in heaven on Thursday, December 29, 2022 with her sister, Charlene at her bedside.

A private family graveside funeral service was held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Newport Lutheran Church Cemetery in Newport Township.

Kathryn was born March 6, 1951 in Portage, WI the daughter of Wallace and Vivian (Oeftger) Anderson. Kathryn was a beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and Godmother.

Kathy resided on the family farm of over 150 years in Newport Township, originally purchased by grandparents, Carl and Nettie Anderson and then by her parents. Kathy Graduated in 1970 from Wisconsin Dells High School, and attended MATC Madison receiving a certification in Data Processing. She worked on the family farm with her father and brother, milking cows, maintaining the properties, and managing the household.

In 2000, Kathy made a successful career change to become a trained and licensed CNA and caregiver; she was a very kind, thoughtful, dedicated caregiver and companion to many elderly clients for 12 years. She was loved and trusted by her clients.

Kathy was a member of the area 4-H Club and a prize winner in baking contests; she and her two sisters enjoyed singing together, participating in 4-H and square-dancing events.

She enjoyed the outdoors life of living in a rural area. She enjoyed being active inside and outside on her farm, caring for the property, gardening and growing beautiful flower gardens, preserving produce from the garden, and assisting with farm chores. Kathy was an artist and decorated beautiful cakes for family celebrations. She also created and painted beautiful ceramic statues and other items as gifts.

Kathy loved animals, caring for her beloved pets including dogs, cats, and horses. Kathy was an active member of a local Horse Riding Club. She enjoyed being with family and it was a joyous occasion when there were family gatherings of multi generations, including both sets of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with immediate family on the farm. Wallace and Vivian made the family farm a wonderful home, where all generations returned to when there was a special occasion or just gathering for every day socializing. A home filled with love, laughter, hard work, perseverance, and the guiding force of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Kathy was a life-long active and faithful member of Newport Evangelical Lutheran Church. A dedicated servant to her church of which her entire family were members. Kathy was a prayer warrior and attended many bible studies. Her unwavering faith was very important to her and sustained her through difficulties in life. God blessed Kathy with strength of character that we all admired and depended upon. She was kind, caring, understanding, non-judgmental, forgiving and full of grace towards others. She was living proof that God loves us—by giving us such a wonderful, loving person like Kathy. We rejoice that she is celebrating arrival in her eternal home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Kathryn is survived by her brother, Shawn of Wiconsin Dells; sisters: Charlene (Skip) Krueger of Wisconsin Dells and Janet Riggs, Wisconsin Dells; three nephews: John Krueger and his family of Mequon, WI, James Krueger and his family of Fountain Valley, CA and Jesse Lee Giebel; Janet’s son of Wisconsin Dells, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Vivian Anderson who were married on June 6, 1942. Vivian passed away in September 1963 and Wallace passed away in July 2002; niece, Kelly Anderson (daughter of Shawn Anderson) Born July 5, 1996, deceased November 14, 1998.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements.