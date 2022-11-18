Oct. 28, 1947—Nov. 8, 2022

GREENVILLE, AL – Kathryn Ann (Collins) Bishop, age 75, of Greenville, AL, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Crowne Health Care in Greenville.

Kathy was born in Portage, WI on October 28, 1947, to Francis W. and Frances M. (Johnson) Collins.

She is survived by daughters: Jackie Scott, Lodi, WI, Anna Rogers, Watertown, WI; and sons: Kenneth and Michael (Dana) Gibson of Greenville, AL. She is further survived by eight grandchildren: Bryan Rogers, Jillian (Thomas) Corbett, Jason (Ashley) Scott, Nicholas, Nathan, Gabriella, Elizabeth and Samantha Gibson; as well as two great-grandchildren: Claire and Hudson Scott. She is also survived by brothers: Douglas Collins, Joseph (Shelly) Collins; sisters: Diane (Tom) Stein, Mary Benson and Janet (Gary) Schoppenhorst; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother Dennis and two infant children Amy Jo and Baby Boy Gibson.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, 430 W. Wisconsin St., Portage, WI. Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

Mom, your sass, wit, and immense love for your fur babies were well known. We love you so very much and you are missed greatly already!