May 9, 1954—June 15, 2022

PORTAGE—Kathryn Ann Huebner, age 68, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Our House in Portage, after a long battle with Alzheimers.

Kathryn was born on May 9, 1954, in Madison, the daughter of Shirley Adams. After graduating from Elkhorn High School, Kathryn moved up to Portage and started her life there.

She had worked at AMPI and Divine Savior Hospital, then back to AMPI until her retirement. Kathryn was an avid lover of animals, enjoyed singing and listening to music, especially Elvis, redecorating her homes, and spending time with her grandkids. She was a generous person always full of positivity and smiles, and always lived life freely.

She is survived by her three children: Keith (Jessica) Huebner, Erin Huebner and Scott (Kristin) Huebner; four grandchildren: Ella, Jack, Raelyn and London; her sister, Denise (Steve) Krause; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley and her brother, Tom.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Moments Hospice Care and the caretakers at Our House.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.