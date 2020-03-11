Kathryn Ann Mead, 70, of Spofford, N.H.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kathryn has always enjoyed being involved with her communities from being part of the Jaycette’s, campaigning for local politicians, and organizing events for local charities. Upon retiring she was able to give her time and vast knowledge to Keene United Way as Executive on Loan and Linda’s Closet as President.

During her retirement Kathryn went back to her roots and back to her tractor. She worked tirelessly to design, build, plant, and maintain her beautiful gardens. Kathryn would often work dawn to dusk constructing her flower gardens, walkways through those gardens, and designing and building rock walls. She knew the flora and fauna of New England like the back of her hand.

Kathryn was a tireless supporter of her children. She lived vicariously through her daughter Denise’s travels and assisted her greatly with her home and garden renovations, she supported and encouraged her son Nathan with his business ventures, and she cheered on her son Matthew each week from the stands of speedway’s around New England.