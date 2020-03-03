Kathryn E. "Katie" Felber, 75, Middleton, Idaho

Kathryn E. "Katie" Felber, 75, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2020, in Middleton, Idaho. She was born on Oct. 4, 1944, the youngest of ten children of Herman McConniel, Sr. and Nellie (nee Prouty) Furtado. Katie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Katie loved crocheting, fishing and spending time with her family. She crocheted baby blankets for all nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Katie was a member of Hooks and Needles at the Beaver Dam Community Center, where she would crochet blankets and caps for newborn babies at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital and blankets for the Veterans and Nursing Facilities. She was also a member of the Tracy Wildlife Association in California, where she loved to go camping and fishing with her late husband Raymond (Butch) Atkinson.
Katie is survived by her four children, Jimmie (James) Walker of Beaver Dam, Wis., June (Edward) Mustain of Lathrop, Calif., Raymond (Delainy) Walker of Middleton, Idaho and Tina (Ronald) Pacheco of Grants Pass. Ore. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Kathryn (Scott) Capps, Marjorie (Fiancé - Carlos) Mustain, Samantha (Fiancé - Oscar) Mustain, Elizabeth (Fiancé - Francisco) Mustain, Edward (Celeste) Mustain, Jr, Raymond (Amelia) Walker Jr, Nathan Walker, Raymond (Lakia) Atkinson and Ronald Pacheco Jr. Also, survived by her fourteen beautiful great-grandchildren, her sisters Mae Peterson, Beverly Eppenbaugh, her brothers Herman McConniel, Jr., Chuck (Sue) McConniel and Robert McConniel. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Katie is preceded in death by both of her parents, husbands Raymond (Butch) Atkinson and Herb Felber, sister: Lea Coelho-Anderson, brothers: William McConniel Sr., Richard McConniel, Bud McConniel and grandson Michael Arnel.
The family will be holding private services in California this summer as per her wishes.
The family would also like to extend special thanks to everyone who had helped take care of Katie, whether it was in Wisconsin or Idaho.
