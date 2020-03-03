Kathryn E. "Katie" Felber, 75, Middleton, Idaho

Kathryn E. "Katie" Felber, 75, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2020, in Middleton, Idaho. She was born on Oct. 4, 1944, the youngest of ten children of Herman McConniel, Sr. and Nellie (nee Prouty) Furtado. Katie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Katie loved crocheting, fishing and spending time with her family. She crocheted baby blankets for all nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Katie was a member of Hooks and Needles at the Beaver Dam Community Center, where she would crochet blankets and caps for newborn babies at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital and blankets for the Veterans and Nursing Facilities. She was also a member of the Tracy Wildlife Association in California, where she loved to go camping and fishing with her late husband Raymond (Butch) Atkinson.