BEAVER DAM/HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TEXAS - Kathryn E. (Katy) Hasenstab Frank, formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on Nov. 14, 2019, just nine days short of her 91st birthday, in Highland Village, Texas, after a long battle with cancer.
Visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A memorial service and celebration of Katy’s life will follow at 11 a.m., with Rev. Renae Dymond, great-niece of Katy, officiating. Burial of ashes will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam, with lunch following.
Kathryn Elizabeth Hasenstab was born on Friday, Nov. 23, 1928, in the family home in Beaver Dam. She was the daughter of Hungarian immigrants, Joseph and Elizabeth (Schneller) Hasenstab, and was the youngest of six children. Her father died when she was 14 years old. She started working at an early age, helping her mother clean offices early Saturday mornings, babysitting, and cleaning houses. At 15, she worked at radio station WIBU, where she typed copy and controlled live broadcasts from the studio.
Katy graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1946. She was an active member of many organizations in high school. She loved to sing and dance, and she acted in most of the high school plays and musicals.
On Oct. 30, 1948, Katy was married to Gordon W. Frank in Beaver Dam. In 1964, she and Gordy bought a tent trailer and traveled all over the United States with their family. They would visit anywhere as long as it was “free, historic, or scenic.” After early retirement in 1985, they bought a travel trailer and became snowbirds, spending winters in Arizona and Texas and traveling extensively throughout the United States and parts of Canada.
After the death of her first husband, Katy was married to Douglas A. Randall on Feb. 18, 2001. Seeing the productions at the Fireside Theater in West Bend and the Beaver Dam Community Theater was something they both enjoyed.
You have free articles remaining.
When her youngest child entered first grade, Katy started work as school secretary at Jefferson School in Beaver Dam. She thoroughly enjoyed working with the teachers and principals and loved the interaction with the children. She then worked as a secretary in Inspection Services at Beaver Dam City Hall before she and Gordy retired and hit the road. Katy was the first woman ever to serve on the Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission.
In August 2008, after 80 years in the same town, Katy moved to Texas to be near her daughter and family. She lived in a senior independent apartment complex, where she found a new life and new friends. She was happy there and felt very much at home in Texas. She knew she had become a Texan when she complained about the cold when it was 50 degrees.
Katy had many interests and was always busy. She sewed many of her own clothes and those of her family, and loved to read and do craft projects. Cooking and baking were a special joy, especially when she could share the results with family and friends. Company was always welcome. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, even when she lived in Dallas Cowboy country. She was always ready to go on a camping trip with her family and loved traveling after retirement.
Katy is survived by her children, Gary (Kathy) Frank, Green Bay, Wis., David (Elaine Sharp) Frank, Madison, Wis., and Diane (Bill) Wetherbee, Lantana, Texas; five grandchildren, Jacqueline Frank, Green Bay, Benjamin (Mary Duffy) Frank, Middleton, Wis., Cheryl (Jeremy) Treague, Green Bay, Wis., Kelsey Wetherbee, Salamanca, Spain, and Kaitlin (Josh) Vanderslice, Dallas, Texas; five great grandchildren, Caeden and Maeve Frank and Penelope, Ethan and Alex Treague; brother-in-law, Daryl Frank; a large extended family; and many friends in both Beaver Dam and Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Gordon W. Frank; son, James G. Frank; and her second husband, Douglas A. Randall. Also preceding her were her brothers, Joseph, Nick and John Hasenstab; her sisters, Anna Csiacsek and Mary Beers; and sister-in-law, Sharon Frank.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)