March 11, 1935—Dec. 21, 2022

BARABOO—Kathryn “Kay” Kruse, age 87, passed away peacefully at home in Baraboo on December 21, 2022, with her beloved, dedicated husband of 67 years, Fred C. Kruse Jr. by her side.

Kay was born March 11, 1935 in Baraboo, WI; the daughter of Bodo H. Karll and Cleo M. Barnhart Karll.

Fred was assigned to tutor Kay in math in her freshman year. That started a 73 year love affair.

She attended UW LaCrosse and worked for Dr. Hommel and Dr. Baxter Kay was also a caring teacher’s aid for children with developmental disabilities. Kay was an excellent athlete, playing tennis, softball, and volleyball. She coached girls volleyball at St. John’s Lutheran Grade School. Even in her sixties, Kay was wanted for her pitching talent in slow pitch softball. Her athleticism was admired by everyone, including Fred.

Kay was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Most of her children’s friends thought of her as another mother for her loving presence in their lives. She created memorable traditions for our family, including Saturday pizza night, her famous chicken cake and family picnics at Devils Lake. She deeply loved her grandchildren Katelyn and Kristopher and spent many happy times caring for them as young children.

The most loyal Green Bay Packer fan, Kay took honor in the fact that her Uncle Eric Karll, wrote the famous song “Go! You Packers Go!” The family attended many Packer practices, securing autographs. Kay never missed a televised Packer game and through a friend was lucky enough to sit at the goal line when her favorite Packer, Bart Starr, scored the winning touchdown at the famous ice bowl of 1967.

Survivors include four children: Fritz, Karll (Terry), David, and Kim (Brett) Sprecher; two grandchildren: Kristopher and Katelyn Kruse; nephews and nieces: Michael Karll, Jeff (Cathy) Karll, John Karll, Chad Karll, Summer Karll, Adam Diring, Anna Diring, Scott (Cheri) Doering, and Chad (Tina) Doering; and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Kay was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Paul and John Bo; sister, Mary Ann (Evan) Doering; and nephew Jason Karll.

As a family we all played an important role in Kay’s care over the course of the last several years. A special heartfelt thank you to David for always being frontline for Fred and Kay. We’d also like to thank the kind medical staff at St. Claire Hospital and the SSM Hospice staff. Also much gratitude to Victoria Ast and June Sturgis for their kind and compassionate care the past two years.

Kay’s faith in her savior Jesus Christ was evident. John 14-2. “In my Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.”

She was easy to love.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Friday 10:00—11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 624 East Street, Baraboo, WI. The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joh’’s Lutheran Church with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kay’s memory to the Sauk County Humane Society. Donation link—https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/SaukCountyHumaneSociety/OnlineDonation.html.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.