Kathryn “Kay” M. Heidt, age 75, of Cambria

Kathryn “Kay” M. Heidt, age 75, of rural Cambria died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at the Randolph Health Services under the care of Marquardt Hospice.
Shared memories from the family will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 12 noon at the Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the funeral home from 10 a.m.—12 p.m. Burial will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, Ingelhart Road, in the Town of Scott, Columbia County. Immediately following the committal service, a luncheon will be served at the Randolph Town Hall in Friesland.
Kay was born in Nebraska on Oct. 1, 1944 the daughter of Edwin W. and Eva Donna (Roser) Hughes. She was a 1962 graduate of Cambria High School. Kay was united in marriage to Fred Heidt on Oct. 13, 1967 in Rio. She kept busy with raising a family, farming alongside her husband and worked seasonally for Cambria School District as a bus driver and also at Fall River Canning Co. (Seneca). Many will miss her famous homemade chocolate chip cookies and seeing her on her 4wheeler driving around , checking on her cattle.
Kay will be sadly missed and mourned by her husband of 52 years, Fred of rural Cambria; her two daughters, Suzie (Dennis) Roundy and Kim (Doug) Roeder, both of rural Cambria; her grandchildren , Dustin and Colton Roundy, Caitlyn (Mike) Roeder and Bryanna (Craig) Tillema; eight great grandchildren, Gunther and Avalon Roundy, Braelyn, Grayson, Orion and Aries, Aiden and Emmett; her mother, Donna Hughes of Randolph; one sister, Carol (Gaynell “Mac”) McPherson of Calif.; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, several other relatives and friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her father, Edwin on Jan. 27, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or visit supportuw.org to make a donation.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Marquardt Hospice staff for the wonderful care given to Kay.
The KRATZ-SMEDEMA FUNERAL HOME in Cambria is serving the family. For more information or online condolences please visit www.kratzfh.com.
