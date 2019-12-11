Kathryn “Kay” M. Heidt, age 75, of Cambria

Kathryn “Kay” M. Heidt, age 75, of rural Cambria died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at the Randolph Health Services under the care of Marquardt Hospice.

Shared memories from the family will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 12 noon at the Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the funeral home from 10 a.m.—12 p.m. Burial will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, Ingelhart Road, in the Town of Scott, Columbia County. Immediately following the committal service, a luncheon will be served at the Randolph Town Hall in Friesland.

Kay was born in Nebraska on Oct. 1, 1944 the daughter of Edwin W. and Eva Donna (Roser) Hughes. She was a 1962 graduate of Cambria High School. Kay was united in marriage to Fred Heidt on Oct. 13, 1967 in Rio. She kept busy with raising a family, farming alongside her husband and worked seasonally for Cambria School District as a bus driver and also at Fall River Canning Co. (Seneca). Many will miss her famous homemade chocolate chip cookies and seeing her on her 4wheeler driving around , checking on her cattle.

