July 8, 1920—April 4, 2023
MADISON/BARABOO—Kathryn “Kay” Salter, age 102, passed peacefully to Eternal Life with her family by her side on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Randolph Health Services. She was born on July 8, 1920, in Baraboo, WI.
Kathryn drove a school bus for Fulmer Bus Company, worked for Sears & Roebuck in Baraboo and for K-Mart in Baraboo and in Milwaukee. She was also a foster mother to many children. Kay enjoyed canning tomatoes from her garden, playing cards, assembling puzzles and was an avid Wheel of Fortune watcher.
Kathryn is survived by her children: Jennifer (Don) Larson, Sherman Salter, Bonnie (Jerry) Vicena, Julie (Lloyd) Blaney and Lori (Tim) Shilts. She was preceded in death by her two children: David Salter and Katie (Bill) Schubring; and husband, William Salter.
A private family celebration of life for Kathryn will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
