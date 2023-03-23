July 2, 1941 – March 14, 2023

MERRIMAC—Kathryn “Kit” Eilertson, age 81, of Merrimac, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Kit was born July 2, 1941 in Racine, WI, as the eldest child of Ted “Theodore” and Kay “Kathryn” Savides. Kit graduated from Prairie du Sac High School and attended Carroll College-Waukesha where she received a degree in Elementary Education and met the love of her life, Orwin “Orie” Eilertson. Kit and Orie were married in 1964 and headed to Chicago where Orie worked toward his degree from the Lutheran School of Theology.

After graduating from Carrol College, Kit started her long career in education as a 4th grade teacher at Hadfield School in Waukesha. She helped start one of the first day care centers in Baraboo (Children’s Day Care). Upon earning her Master’s degree in Gifted and Talented Education, Kit was hired as Gifted and Talented Program Coordinator for the Baraboo School District.

After retirement from Baraboo, she was called to serve a similar role for the Sauk Prairie School District. Through both positions, Kit championed popular programs such as Odyssey of the Mind and Destination Imagination and ran the Blackhawk Regional Tournament for nearly two decades.

Kit was a critical member on the Governance Committee setting up Merrimac Charter Elementary School. She and Orie were founding members of the Merrimac School Community Garden. After her initial retirement, Kit volunteered at Merrimac School with a newspaper club and a garden club. She was a Master Gardener along with her husband. They planted and cared for an expansive and bountiful garden on their home property “Withering Heights” aka “The Farm” that her father Ted started.

For many years Kit and Orie sold produce at The Farm as well as the Farmers Market in Prairie du Sac. After canning/freezing what they could, they gifted produce to family, friends, their church and local food pantries.

Kit was an active member of First Congregational United Church of Christ (UCC) in Baraboo for 26 years, following 22 years of membership at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Merrimac. Kit was a member of church choirs and Sunday School programs in both churches. She was an advocate for the less privileged and underserved with regular participation in a number of charity events and programs such as CROP WALK, Baraboo Food Pantry and Beyond Blessed Food Pantry.

Kit is survived by her loving and supportive husband, Orwin “Orie’ Eilertson; her children: Annya Fahey, Rick (Yenti) Eilertson, Tatianna (Ronya) Harris, Jay (Dawn) Eilertson; and grandchildren: Kyle and Sean Fahey, Erik and Evan Eilertson, Yunessa and Stacey Reid, Rose Eilertson, and Jordan Eilertson. Kit is also survived by her loving siblings: Mary Killough, Marge (John) Benbow, Carol “Topsy” (Cliff) Reithel, Sue (Lon) Sprecher, Ted (Chris) Savides, and Larry (Kent) Savides; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. There are many additional family members and close friends whom she loved and who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore “Ted” Nelson Savides and Kathryn “Kay” Savides.

Kit was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, cousin, and grandmother to her loving family. She gave support without question. She was the glue that connected extended family.

After Ted and Kay were unable to plan Savides Family Reunions (which started in 1946), Kit, happily and capably, took over as Coordinator. She painstakingly gathered and compiled memories from all family members and created a yearly addition of Savides Family Tales which she continued for 25 years.

Singing was especially important to Kit and her family. Many friends and family fondly remember singing “I See The Farm, . . . I See The Farm” as they drove back to The Farm.

A Memorial Service will be held at First Congregational UCC, 131 6th Ave., in Baraboo, on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with a potluck lunch to follow. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for visiting with friends and family before the service. Since children were such a huge part of Kit’s life, special kid-friendly activities are being incorporated into both the visiting time and the service. A Celebration of Life event will take place in late July/early August at the annual Savides Family Reunion at The Farm.

Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., in Baraboo, is assisting the family with arrangements. An expanded obituary with Remembrances of Kit can be found at: https://www.ragobaldwinfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the “Kit Eilertson Education/Scholarship Memorial Fund” set up with the Bank of Prairie du Sac, 555 Park Ave., Prairie du Sac, WI 53578 to fund scholarships for students from both the Sauk Prairie and Baraboo School Districts. Time and talent donations can also be made to the Merrimac School Community Garden and the First Congregational UCC.