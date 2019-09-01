LOMIRA - Kathryn M. Schultz, 72, of Lomira, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Kathryn was born on April 18, 1947, the daughter of Guy and Vernice (Jesse) Michaels in Fond du Lac. She was a graduate of Lomira High School. On Aug. 29, 1986, she was united in marriage to William R. Schultz at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira.
She had been employed at Kondex Corp. of Lomira, Marlin Corp. of Horicon and had also bartended at Frank and Barb’s in LeRoy.
Kathryn was an avid Brewers, Packers and Badger fan. She enjoyed boating and gambling. Kathryn loved to entertain and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Kathryn is survived by her children, Diane (Ed) Coulter, Duane (Darla) Buerger, Laura (Eric) Parr, Kari (Bruce) Decorah, Kimberly (Dwight) Palmer; step children, Michael (Lori) Schultz and Angela (Mark) Hanni; 19 grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Donald) Simon; brother, Larry (Joanne) Michaels; former husband, James Buerger; her dog, Blondie; also other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William in 2018; granddaughter, Courtney; grandson, Nicholas; and two brothers, Jim and Bill.
A visitation for Kathryn will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville. A funeral service will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack officiating. Inurnment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Kathryn’s loyal friends, Debbie Dittberner, Carol Schraufnagel and Clayton Batzler, and also to everyone at the Feed Mill, your kindness will always be remembered.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
