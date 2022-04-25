March 15, 1947—April 25, 2022

Kathryn Reuhl Weit passed away peacefully at home in Eugene, Oregon on April 25, 2021.

Born in Portage, Wisconsin on March 15, 1947 to Ken and Polly Reuhl, Kathryn could command a room at a young age. Known as the only girl to ever climb the Pardeeville water tower without getting caught, Kathryn never turned down a challenge.

After graduation from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, with a BA in History and a Masters in Education from Boson University in 1972, Kathryn moved with her first husband, Ramsay Weit to Portland, Oregon in 1974.

Kathryn’s leadership fundamentally shaped services and opportunities for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental disabilities in Oregon. Among her many accomplishments include the passage of disabilities legislation, including Oregon’s Early Intervention/Early Childhood Special Education program, the creation of the Oregon Family-to-Family Network, and establishment of disabilities support systems throughout the state.

Kathryn enjoyed the quieter times in life. Known for escaping into mystery books, Kathryn was a lifelong learner. She enjoyed watching her husband George cook and birding.

Kathryn was a beloved matriarch, loving wife, dear friend, proud mother, sister and grandmother. Kathryn is survived by her husband George Braddock; and son Colin of Eugene Oregon, daughter Jessie (husband Bob Martus, grandchildren: William and James) of Portland, OR and brother Kenneth Reuhl (wife Patty) of Piscataway, NJ.

Kathryn’s friends and family have established The Kathryn Weit Foundation to continue her legacy. www.kathrynweitfoundation.com