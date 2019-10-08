MADISON - Kathy Walch died unexpectedly at her home in Madison on Sept. 27, 2019. Born Kathleen Ingred Berry on Feb. 26, 1943, in Milwaukee.
She was the daughter of Charles and Elsa Berry. She attended schools in Milwaukee and Kenosha. Graduating from Kenosha Bradford High School in 1961. About that time the family moved to the Wisconsin Dells area, where her parents purchased Castle Rock Resort on the Wisconsin River.
Kathy attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, studying history and art, and spent summers waitressing at the Del Bar in Lake Delton. She earned her degree in 1966.
Kathy’s interest included politics, music and the arts. She loved the beach, boating and vacations in Door County. Her professional career included teaching, the community actions council, newspaper reporting and real estate. Kathy is survived by her son, Tim (Tina) Walch of Cape Coral, Fla.; daughter, Shannon Holder of Middleton; brother, Michael (Elaine Berry); grandchildren, Michael and Christina Walch, Sonya Andre, and Devon Holder.
Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
