Nov. 27, 1947—Feb. 19, 2022

WAUPUN—Kathy Welk, 74, of Waupun went to her heavenly home on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Kathy was born November 27, 1947 the daughter of Walter and Gertrude Hodgins Welk. Kathy attended Waupun area schools and graduated in the class of 1966. She later went onto various jobs but found most pleasure in Northern WI as a landscaper, florist, and an avid photographer. The love of her family brought her back to the Waupun area where she could enjoy her love of nature and the outdoors. While in the Waupun area she worked as a nursing assistant until the time she retired. Kathy’s hobbies included camping, reading books, dog sitting, and enjoying nature in the Horicon Marsh.

Kathy is survived by one sister, Karen Anderson; many nieces and nephews; extended family members; and many special friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by both of her parents; two sisters: Sharen Roets and Pamela Bailey; one brother, Wally Welk: and one infant brother.

A service of celebration for Kathy Welk will be held Friday, March 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Mike Giebink officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

A special thank you to the Waupun Memorial Hospital nursing team and Generations Hospice.

