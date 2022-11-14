Katie Lynn Von Rueden (nee Nutting)

June 1, 1983—Nov. 4, 2022

Joy in the Road Unseen

On Friday morning, November 4, 2022, Katie L. Von Rueden, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep. Katie is survived by her devoted husband of 14 years, Kyle Von Rueden, and their two children: Tristan (8) and Liesel (6); parents: David and Joy Nutting; siblings: Kerry (Jay) Sparks, Kimberly (David) Surface and Karl (Jordan) Nutting; In-laws: Ken and Judy Boll; Sister-in-law, Kelsey (John) Anderson; numerous nieces and nephews (with one on the way); and dear family and friends across the globe. Katie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Donald and Helen Nutting; and maternal grandparents: Maurice and Irene Franzen.

Katie was born on June 1, 1983 in Wausau, WI. At a young age, Katie professed faith in Jesus Christ and was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Wausau. It was there, as a teenager, that her heart was turned toward a future in missions.

After graduating from Wausau West High School in 2002, Katie attended the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire, where she earned a Bachelors degree in Education with a minor in TESL (Teaching English as a Second Language). She had set her course to use this training to teach abroad.

While she prayed for direction and sought out opportunities abroad, God brought Kyle into her life. He was also mission-minded, with his sights set on Africa. So Katie stepped out in faith, adopting Kyle’s passion for Africa as her own, and they pursued that vision together. They were married on May 25th, 2008.

In preparation for ministry in Africa, Katie and Kyle obtained a Masters in Applied Linguistics and also spent a year in France for Katie to complete intensive French language school. Finally, mobilized through the mission organization Pioneer Bible Translators, they arrived in West Africa to minister in a remote village among a minority people group. For more than a decade, Katie faithfully labored alongside her husband while also making a beautiful home and raising her children to love the Lord. Katie’s faithful and joyful service in all that she was called to is a testimony to the worthiness of the gospel.

Katie’s physical body was laid to rest on November 7, 2022, in the red earth outside of her home in Africa, to the singing of the local villagers who had grown to love her as their own. She lived amongst them to share the Bible’s Good News about forgiveness of sin through Jesus’ death on the cross for them and His bodily resurrection from the dead. And now in her death and burial there in Africa, she will continue to be amongst them and will spread that message of hope as they are reminded of her love for them and for Christ.

A memorial service for Katie will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church (152111 Tulip Lane, Wausau, WI) with reception to follow. https://gofund.me/0a7245b5