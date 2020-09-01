Katsma, Dewey

Dewey was born on May 2, 1934, in Columbia County, a son of Sam and Mary (Kuik) Katsma. On Nov. 9, 1956, he was united in marriage to Vernette Dykstra in Friesland where they lived all their married life. Dewey worked for National Rivet for 40 years and served as Foreman for 22 of those years. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Cambria Legion Post 401. He was a member of the Village of Friesland Fire Department for 32 years. Dewey was a member of First Randolph Christian Reformed Church where he served as an Elder and Deacon and sang in the Male Chorus and Choir. He was on the village board for 16 years and worked part time for the village of Friesland. Dewey will be remembered for his handy work in many areas, he loved to help his kids fix things, make things and always liked to keep busy. He took great pride in the 2 tractors he restored. Dewey was a universal grandpa to his grandchildren and the neighborhood kids. As a member of the Cambria American Legion, he really loved to meet new people and try new activities.