Katze, Helen R. "Sue"

PARDEEVILLE - Helen R. "Sue" Katze, 78, of Pardeeville, was welcomed into her Savior's loving arms Thursday, March 25, 2021, after a four-year battle with cancer. Sue was born at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage Jan. 19, 1943, to Raymond and Helen (Kramer) Udell.

She graduated from Rio High School in the spring of 1961. She married the love of her life, Lawrence L. Katze, on Oct. 7, 1961. Their marriage was blessed with three children: Darcy (Scott) Sommers, Pardeeville; Peter Katze, Pardeeville; and Darla (Bob) Schack, Rio. Family was very important to Sue, and she especially loved children. She loved being a devoted grandmother to Bradley (Sabina) Schack, Rio; Cory (Danielle) Schack, Poynette; Adam Katze, Pardeeville; and step-granddaughter, Samantha Draves, Eau Claire.

Sue was a very dedicated and loyal employee of Divine Savior Hospital for 27 years. She was part of the Medical Records Department and retired in 2008.

She was an active member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pardeeville, her entire married life. She volunteered at the church in the following capacities over the years: Sunday school and VBS teacher, greeter, Altar Guild, and providing food and helping serve for funeral luncheons. She especially enjoyed serving hot lunch to the children of St. John's Christian Day School.