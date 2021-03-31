Katze, Helen R. "Sue"

PARDEEVILLE - Helen R. "Sue" Katze, 78, of Pardeeville, was welcomed into her Savior's loving arms Thursday, March 25, 2021, after a four-year battle with cancer. Sue was born at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage Jan. 19, 1943, to Raymond and Helen (Kramer) Udell.
She graduated from Rio High School in the spring of 1961. She married the love of her life, Lawrence L. Katze, on Oct. 7, 1961. Their marriage was blessed with three children: Darcy (Scott) Sommers, Pardeeville; Peter Katze, Pardeeville; and Darla (Bob) Schack, Rio. Family was very important to Sue, and she especially loved children. She loved being a devoted grandmother to Bradley (Sabina) Schack, Rio; Cory (Danielle) Schack, Poynette; Adam Katze, Pardeeville; and step-granddaughter, Samantha Draves, Eau Claire.
Sue was a very dedicated and loyal employee of Divine Savior Hospital for 27 years. She was part of the Medical Records Department and retired in 2008.
She was an active member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pardeeville, her entire married life. She volunteered at the church in the following capacities over the years: Sunday school and VBS teacher, greeter, Altar Guild, and providing food and helping serve for funeral luncheons. She especially enjoyed serving hot lunch to the children of St. John's Christian Day School.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Harold "Skip" Udell; daughter-in-law, Kristine Katze; grandson, Hunter Katze; sister-in-law, Pauline "Polly" Larson; brothers-in-law, Gene Larson and Dennis Wieczorek; nephews, Timothy Larson and Ralph Katze; and niece, Katherine Katsma.
She is survived by her devoted husband, children, and grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings, Sally (Dale) Moore, Fall River, Raymond Jr. "Binnie" Udell, Waterloo;, and Kathy (Tom) Stanek, Hillsboro; sister-in-law, Darlene Udell, Rio; brother-in-law, Harry (Arlene) Katze, Cambria; and sister-in-law, Patricia Wieczorek, Oregon, Wis.; as well as many other relatives and dear friends.
Funeral services for Helen "Sue" Katze will be held Friday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Pardeeville, with the Rev. James Plocher officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the church from 12 noon until the time of service. Please follow CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church and School of Pardeeville.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Brenda Blohm, the staff at the Montello Care Center, the staff at Agrace and Pastor James Plocher. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
