Katze, Ralph

ATLANTA—Ralph Katze, 62, of Atlanta, GA, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Piedmont Memorial Atlanta Hospital three days before his 63rd birthday after a long battle with diabetes and recently cancer.

Ralph was the oldest son of Harry and Alene Katze. He grew up in the Pardeeville area. Ralph was a carpenter for many years building houses and furniture.

Survivors include his parents Harry and Arlene Katze of Cambria; daughter Tiffany (Ryan Boston), four grandchildren, Luke, Dylin, Elizabeth, and Amelia; brother George (Justine) and family of Pardeeville; two sisters Janette (Harry Sheeks) and family of Cambria and Linda (Terry Froehlich) and family of Dalton, and many more dear relatives and friends. He was preceded in by his sister Katherine in 2009.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Ralph’s memory may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pardeeville. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.