Kaufman, Jon "Cork"

Jon was born Dec. 7, 1944, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the son of Sam and Marguerte Carlson Kaufman. Cork graduated from Waupun High School in 1963. After graduation he went to Dodge County Teachers College to get his teaching certificate. In 1965 he enrolled in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam until 1967. Upon his arrival home he married his high school sweetheart, Jayne Kamp, on Dec. 30, 1967, at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. Cork received his bachelor's degree at UW-Oshkosh and his master's at UW-Milwaukee, in administration. He was the elementary principal at Markesan for 25 years. Cork was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac, and formerly a member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. He enjoyed coaching golf and basketball, was a very competitive golfer, enjoyed magic, and had a very creative spirit. The most important part of his life was his one and only special granddaughter.