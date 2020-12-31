Kaufman, Jon "Cork"

RANDOLPH - Jon "Cork" Kaufman, 76, of Randolph, passed away Dec. 29, 2020, at home with his family by his side.
Jon was born Dec. 7, 1944, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the son of Sam and Marguerte Carlson Kaufman. Cork graduated from Waupun High School in 1963. After graduation he went to Dodge County Teachers College to get his teaching certificate. In 1965 he enrolled in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam until 1967. Upon his arrival home he married his high school sweetheart, Jayne Kamp, on Dec. 30, 1967, at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. Cork received his bachelor's degree at UW-Oshkosh and his master's at UW-Milwaukee, in administration. He was the elementary principal at Markesan for 25 years. Cork was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac, and formerly a member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. He enjoyed coaching golf and basketball, was a very competitive golfer, enjoyed magic, and had a very creative spirit. The most important part of his life was his one and only special granddaughter.
Jon is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jayne; a son, Chad (Kim) Kaufman of Randolph; his special granddaughter, Aubrey; a sister, Mary Ann Dunn; a brother, Mark Kaufman; and nieces and nephews.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wilson and Nora Kamp; and a brother, Harmon "Chuck" Kaufman.
Memorial services for Jon "Cork" Kaufman will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, with Pastor Phillip Enderle officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be started in Jon's name.
We sincerely want to thank many in the medical field: Dr. Kumar, Dr. Gupta, Dr. Steffes, Dialysis Team, UW Heart Transplant Department, and the UW Carbone Cancer Center.
Please follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
