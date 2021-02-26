Kaukl, Ronald L.

POYNETTE - Ronald L. Kaukl, 68, of Poynette, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital-Madison.

Ronald "Ron" Lee Kaukl was born on March 18, 1952, in Poynette, the son of Marvin and Achsah (Morse) Kaukl. He was a 1970 graduate of Poynette High School and continued his education at UW-Oshkosh, where he earned a degree in microbiology. On Aug. 12, 1972, Ron married Wilma Holly at the Methodist Church in Poynette. Together they raised two children, Andrew and Holly. Ron was employed with Alliant Energy for 38 years, most of which he worked as a gas meter specialist.

Ron self-proclaimed himself "The Great Guy," and in all truth he earned the title by living it. He took great pride in many things, one of which was his community, where he served as a volunteer firefighter for 10 years, was a member of the school board for 15 years, and was an active member of the Poynette Curling Club for 20 years where he took on the role of Iceman working hard to guarantee "good ice." While curling, Ron particularly enjoyed a good bonspiel filled with competition, camaraderie and of course the festivities. Ron was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing and hunting and instilled and passed down a love for the outdoors to his children and grandchildren.