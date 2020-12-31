 Skip to main content
Kaul, Sr. Joan Emily
ELM GROVE – Sr. Joan Emily Kaul, SSND, was born to Eternal Life on Dec. 14, 2020, age 95 years. She is survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and the SSND community. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Helen; her brothers, Tom and Edward; and her sisters, Catherine and Bernadette Annis.

A private funeral Mass and burial will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.

