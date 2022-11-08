Dec. 6, 2006—Nov. 3, 2022

HORICON—Kaylee Josephine Dykstra, age 15, of Horicon passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022, with her family by her side at her home in Horicon after a 11 month hard fought battle with B-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

A Celebration of Kaylee’s life will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 3:00-10:00 p.m. at the IAM Local 873, 258 Barstow St., Horicon, WI 53032.

Kaylee was born the daughter of Barry and Nicole (Tucker) Dykstra on December 6, 2006. Kaylee was a strong, free spirited, and creative girl. Kaylee had a big heart and loved her family and the time she spent with them. She was attending Horicon High School and was active in the BSA Girls’ Troop 6838. Kaylee was always lending a hand and was always there to volunteer at council events. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed kayaking and doing outdoor activities with the scouts. Kaylee also loved camping and insisted the only way to camp was in a tent! She was also very artistic and liked to sketch, paint, and craft.

Kaylee was protective of her friends at school and was considered the “mama bear” of the group. She was always there to help them. Kaylee was also a big help at school with her teachers and at home with her family. She loved and adored her girlfriend, Abby Kamps.

Kaylee fought hard for more than 11 months and showed what true spirit means. Kaylee will always be remembered as a fun loving and smiling kid.

Kaylee is survived by her parents, Barry and Nicole of Horicon; her siblings: Amber Dykstra of Green Bay, Hunter Schraufnagel of Beaver Dam, Lydia, Levi, Sawyer, Sutton Dykstra of Horicon, and Tucker Dykstra of Beaver Dam; grandparents: Bob and Linda Tucker of Fond du Lac and Mike and Joanne Rubel of Horn Lake, MS, Robert Dykstra of Ripon; great-grandpa, Donald Schultz of Beaver Dam. Her uncle and aunts: Ashley Tucker of Fond du Lac, Joe (Amanda) Tucker of Beaver Dam, and Ben Dykstra of Orangeville, IL; her nephew, Rylen Fry of Jefferson. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents.

Kaylee’s family wishes to the thank the Horicon Community, Horicon School District, UW Children’s Hospital, Hillside Hospice and Homecare, her scouting family, and all the family and friends who have supported Kaylee and her family.

Memorials may be directed to Kaylee’s family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com