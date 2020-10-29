Keel, Patricia A.

After retirement from Beaver Specialties, she loved having the opportunity to travel extensively for numerous vacations. Patricia was an active member of St. John's Catholic Church in Princeton where she served as a volunteer for the ladies auxiliary. She spent endless hours in her gardens and being creative with crafts and projects. There was no project too big! One of her favorite pastimes was spending time watching her grandchildren at their many sport activities. Her biggest thrill every morning was sharing a cup of tea with Carl and enjoying the view of the Fox River.