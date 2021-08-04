Keen-Schneider, Jodi

LYNDON STATION - Jodi Keen-Schneider, age 53, of Lyndon Station, Wis., formerly of Crystal Lake, Ill., passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis., after a lifelong struggle with type 1 diabetes.
A celebration of life memorial service was held Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wis. Visitation was held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Jodi was born Sept. 2, 1967, in Mauston, Wis., the daughter of Larry and Carol (Sias) Keen. Jodi lived with her family in Boise, Idaho, until 1979 when her family relocated back to Lyndon Station. She graduated from Mauston High School in 1984, then moved to Crystal Lake, Ill., where she made her home for over 20 years. In 1986 she gave birth to her only son, her "miracle baby" Harold, who was the light in her life. Jodi loved her family dearly. She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and dearest friend. Jodi's life was a blessing. No matter what life brought her, she handled it with dignity and grace. May the Angels rejoice in honor of her life.
Jodi is survived by her beloved mother, Carol; brother, Cory Keen; nephew, Michael (Kristin) Keen; niece, Samantha (Cory) Sommerfeld; sister-in-law; Justina Keen; close cousin, Trina Gilbertson-Krus, and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry; son, Harold Schneider III; and brother, Ed Keen.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis.,, assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
