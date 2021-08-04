Keen-Schneider, Jodi

Jodi was born Sept. 2, 1967, in Mauston, Wis., the daughter of Larry and Carol (Sias) Keen. Jodi lived with her family in Boise, Idaho, until 1979 when her family relocated back to Lyndon Station. She graduated from Mauston High School in 1984, then moved to Crystal Lake, Ill., where she made her home for over 20 years. In 1986 she gave birth to her only son, her "miracle baby" Harold, who was the light in her life. Jodi loved her family dearly. She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and dearest friend. Jodi's life was a blessing. No matter what life brought her, she handled it with dignity and grace. May the Angels rejoice in honor of her life.