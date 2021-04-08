Keepes, Patricia Kay

PORTAGE/RIO - Patricia Kay Keepes, 67, of Portage/Rio, passed away unexpectedly March 31, 2021, from health complications. She was born Feb. 2, 1954, to Urban "Tiny" and Margaret Renz in Watertown, Wis.
Joining a large family, she couldn't get away with much as a youngster. Even when she was young she was always coming up with different ideas and could find a use for everything. Later in life, she met her husband, Anthony Lee "Tony" Keepes, whom she married not only once, but twice, because their love was a love that lasted through life's many adventures. Together they had two girls, Dawn Keepes of Rio and Angie Keepes-Laffin (Bradly Raymer) of Nekoosa. As time passed, she was blessed with five grandchildren and was expecting the arrival of her first great-grandbaby in August of this year. She deeply loved her girls and grandkids and enjoyed any time she could spend with them.
Her passion throughout life was working in restaurants in all capacities, but especially in the kitchen. During the years that she owned The Cafe in Portage, she made many new and lifelong friends that still rave about her cooking. Pat was well known for her love of thrift shopping and was always on the search for a great bargain. As she was blessed with grandbabies, she would actively seek out exciting finds for them that have provided many great memories and stories. She enjoyed spending time with the grandkids and watching them all excel at their adventures and goals. She further enjoyed fishing and anything that enabled her time to be outside. You could often find her out seeking adventures on her mobility scooter when the weather permitted.
Survivors include her two daughters; beloved grandchildren, Justin (Emalee) Keepes, Sarinity Pendleton, Brody Keepes, Thea Laffin, and Valencia Laffin: son-in-law, Joseph (Erica) Laffin; siblings, Ron Clark, Kay Wisecup, and Al (Laima) Renz; sister-in-law, Helena (Larry) Huddleston; and many nieces, nephews, their children, friends, in-laws, and extended family and friends.
Pat joins her family in heaven, husband, Tony; her parents; father-in-law, Francis Keepes; daughter, Tanya; brothers, Leland and Gerald Renz; sister- and brothers-in-law, Darlene and Truman Fahrenholz and Susanna and Michael Flanagan; sister-in-law, Birtha Clark; nephew, Jerome Renz; great-niece, Morgan Renz; and many extended family and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held Monday, April 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Rio, with social distancing guidelines and mask requirements. Private funeral services will be held with the Rev. Karrie Landsverk officiating. The family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support to the family during this difficult time, from the Living Gospel Church Family and Rio community. Your love and support is greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
