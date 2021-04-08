Keepes, Patricia Kay

PORTAGE/RIO - Patricia Kay Keepes, 67, of Portage/Rio, passed away unexpectedly March 31, 2021, from health complications. She was born Feb. 2, 1954, to Urban "Tiny" and Margaret Renz in Watertown, Wis.

Joining a large family, she couldn't get away with much as a youngster. Even when she was young she was always coming up with different ideas and could find a use for everything. Later in life, she met her husband, Anthony Lee "Tony" Keepes, whom she married not only once, but twice, because their love was a love that lasted through life's many adventures. Together they had two girls, Dawn Keepes of Rio and Angie Keepes-Laffin (Bradly Raymer) of Nekoosa. As time passed, she was blessed with five grandchildren and was expecting the arrival of her first great-grandbaby in August of this year. She deeply loved her girls and grandkids and enjoyed any time she could spend with them.