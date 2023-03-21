September 9, 1975—March 16, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Keith Andrew Kaiser, 47, suddenly finished his race here on earth on March 16, 2023. He is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Visitation for Keith take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church of Beaver Dam on Saturday, March 25. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 1:00, followed by a graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Keith accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior as a young boy. The work of the Holy Spirit was very evident in his life. He lived his faith; which impacted both his personal and professional life. He served in various roles at Bible Baptist Church. He was currently Operations Manager at Dodge County United Cooperative.

Keith loved his family, church, workplace, and community. He enjoyed hospitality and including others in his hunting and fishing outings.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Julie (Barber) Kaiser; loving son Isaac Kaiser; parents Jeff and Barb Kaiser; in-laws Bruce and Wanda Barber’ sister Michelle (Kaiser) Chambers, her husband Nathan, sister-in-law Emily, her husband Matthew Bergtold; nephews: Caleb, Timothy, Jamin, Micah, Josiah, Elijah, Isaiah; and nieces: Hannah, Elisabeth, Julia, and Alexah, in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.