Keith R. Attwood, 67, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Meriter Hospital in Madison with his loving family by his side. Keith was born in New York, New York on April 3, 1952, the son of John and June (Rhodes) Attwood.
Keith graduated from Poynette High School and was employed at Oscar Mayer Corporation in Madison for over 22 years as a line technician. He was a member of the United States Marine Corps.
Survivors include his loving wife, Susan; son, Jack Attwood; three grandchildren; and a sister, Karen Attwood. Keith was preceded in death by his parents.
Per his wishes, no formal services will take place at this time. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)