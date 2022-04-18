June 28, 1946—March 31, 2022

REEDSBURG—Keith Brian Peterson, age 75, of Reedsburg, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Keith, son of Merlin and Carmen Peterson, was born June 28, 1946, in Black River Falls, WI. After many years together, Keith married his life partner, Jan Wirth on December 13, 2014, at Olbrich Gardens in Madison.

Keith graduated from High School in Black River Falls and college from University of Wisconsin Eau Claire with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Keith proudly served in the U.S. Army, joining the 82nd and 101st Airborne. He served in Viet Nam, earning two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star. Keith worked in manufacturing until retiring from Humane Manufacturing in Baraboo as President and part owner.

He and Jan shared a love of travel and had many adventures, both in the United States and internationally. Their home in Reedsburg of 25-years fulfilled their love of nature every day. Keith spent hours fishing, canoeing and watching wildlife pass through the yard and enjoyed sharing that joy with friends and family. Keith and Jan also shared their lives with many beloved dogs and cats.

Keith is survived by his loving wife, Jan Wirth; brother, Richard (Mary); children: Renae Schmidt (Alan), Amy Peterson (Tim Anderson); grandchildren: Jesse Peterson (Cassandra Horstmeier), Stephanie Schmidt, Jordon Peterson, Jennifer Schmidt (Zane Navratil), Jarrid Peterson (Hannah Mathison), Trinity Schmidt (Alec Baye); and many loved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Robert (Sharon), Terry and sister-in-law, Harriet, Ron and sister-in-law Rosie; and sister Karen (Bob).

A visitation and Celebration of Life will be Monday April 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home with Military Honors at 5:45 p.m. Celebrating Keith will continue at the Thurber-Greenwood VFW in Reedsburg following Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Columbia County Humane Society and Ketchum’s Got Your Six, Inc.