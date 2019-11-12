OXFORD - In loving memory, Keith Ray Carlson, passed away Nov. 9, 2019. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary, whom he affectionately called Sam.
Veteren of the Korean war, where he was awarded the purple heart.
You have free articles remaining.
Although Keith and Mary had no children of their own, God saw fit to bless them with children of His choosing. They are John and Cynthia Ellis and their 2 loving daughters, Taylor and Morgan Ellis, who knew grandpa loved them with all his heart. Jeremiah and Jessica Dillman and their 3 children, Tessa Ella and Evan. Also survived by dearest of friends, Sharon and Chuck Bienke; loving family, Elda and Greg Ellis; caring neighbors, Eugene Jorgensen and Linda Mayes; and of course Linda from Chicago who loves cake, especially carrot; his children from a previous marriage, Gary, Doreen, Carol, and Lori.
Per Keith's request, there are no services at this time.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)