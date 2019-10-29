MADISON - Keith E. Becker, 48, of Madison, formerly of Portage, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at his home in Madison. He was born Aug. 2, 1971, in Plymouth, the son of Michael & Kay Becker
Keith graduated in 1989 from Portage High School and attended UW Stevens Point
majoring in forestry and soil. He loved watching his Green Bay Packers and U.W.
Badgers. He served his country in U.S. Army. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and anything outdoors with family and friends. His biggest joy of all was spending time with his two
children, Kayden and Skyler.
Survivors include his partner of seven years Yernny Perez; their two children, son
Kayden and daughter, Skyler; parents, Michael and Kay Becker; sister, Kelly
(Ricky) Lentz; brother, Kevin (Jennifer) Becker; niece, Lexy Lentz; nephew, Riley
Lentz; grandma, Voilet Bradbender; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, and one maternal grandfather.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville with Father Mark Miller presiding. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the Family.
