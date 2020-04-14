Keith loved life and loved people. Keith was always up for a good time and nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his family and many treasured friends. Anywhere he went, he could strike up a conversation with a stranger, and always had a hug for friends. He loved get togethers in his garage watching Packer and Badger games, Winfield Annual Golf Outing, March Madness, or any other reason he could come up with to get together. Keith and Kellie spent many weekends at their cottage on Castle Rock Lake boating, UTVing, watching the sunset, dancing, and sitting by the campfire. Keith loved deer hunting and pheasant hunting with his faithful dog, Sir Winston Churchill. His infectious laughter, smile and hugs will be missed.

A visitation and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Keith Gordon Churchill, age 57, of Reedsburg, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1962, to Ron and Judy (Bodendein) Churchill at Fort Bragg, S.C. Keith grew up on the family farm just outside of Reedsburg in the township of Winfield where he lived until his death. Keith loved farming, and with his younger brother and nephews, was still milking cows. Driving tractors brought him to his happy place. Keith had a saying, when the farming community leaves this country, this country is in trouble; and he wholeheartedly did everything he could to keep the family farm running. Keith served as president for the Reedsburg Farmers Co-op, and also served on various committees for the Winfield Township. He was a 1981 graduate of Webb High School. On June 28th, 2008, Keith married his soul mate, Kellie (Benson Hewitt) on Castle Rock Lake, and together they have enjoyed many happy times in the last twelve years.

Keith is survived by his wife, Kellie, of Reedsburg; children, Lindsay Churchill, and her fiancé, David Hartwig, of Germantown, Wis., Ryan (Danielle) Churchill, Kaitlin Hewitt, Clinton Hewitt and Carson Hewitt, all of Reedsburg; his father, Ron Churchill; brothers, Kevin (Sandy) Churchill and Kory (Amy Kessler) Churchill; sisters, Kim (Jeff) Miller and Kristi (Jim) Brown; and his beloved granddaughters, Penelope and Remington that brought great joy to him. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Maynard “Ben” (Donna Eggerstaffer) Benson; brothers-in-law, Randy (Becky) Benson and Kevin (Cari) Benson, all of Baraboo. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Churchill; mother-in-law, Nancy Benson and granddaughter, Adeline.

The HOOF FUNERAL HOME is serving the family