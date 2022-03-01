 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keith Jorgensen

BRANDON—Keith Jorgensen, 65, of Brandon, passed away February 23, 2022 at his home.

Keith enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and tractors. He had a knack for all things mechanical and you never had to ask him twice for help. He would often be helping you before you knew you needed it.

Keith is survived by his mother, Shirley Jorgensen (Hanson) of Wild Rose; his three siblings: Curt (Janeen) Jorgensen, LuAnn Jorgensen, and Carl Jorgensen; his three children: Trevor (Jacki) Jorgensen, Alyssa (Matt) Zastrow, and Chelsea (Tyler) Pritchard; and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kermit Jorgensen.

Visitation for Keith Jorgensen will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 from 1-4:00 p.m. at Werner Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.

