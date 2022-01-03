Keith, Karen Rae

Karen attended primary school in Wyocena and graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1955. She attended MATC and graduated as a LPN in 1958. On Dec. 28, 1957, she was united in marriage to Bruce William Keith. Karen worked at many local healthcare facilities including the Portage Clinic, Divine Savior Hospital, and the Columbia Healthcare Center. She was a life-long active member of Wyocena Community Church.

Karen was well known for many things; she was a neighborhood nurse, loved to cook and bake for everyone, and quilting and knitting baby sweaters, slippers, and blankets for gifts. Her flowers and gardens were always beautiful and her scrapbooking for the family will live on for many years. She loved to tell the story and giggle about the day she assisted the Wyocena Bank Manager in apprehending a bank robber. Traveling and shopping were some of her favorite past times with family and friends. She will be missed by many family and close friends.