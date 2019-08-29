BEAVER DAM - Keith Loy Stringfield, age 85, of Beaver Dam, died Monday, August 26, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He collapsed on the way home from a few days spent with his sister, Beth, in Norfolk, Neb. Nine days after, he was taken to the hospital, he passed away peacefully with his wife, Mary; four children; and other family members surrounding him.
Keith was born on May 10, 1934, in Madison, Neb. to Gale and Margarite Ecklund Stringfield. He grew up on the farm near Madison, Neb. with his parents, brother, and sister. As a teenager, Keith decided to head west to California, staying with his aunt and uncles, working in the Napa Valley area. It was there he was introduced to the love of his life, Mary J. Robinson, of Napa, Calif. Keith and Mary were married on December 27, 1953, and enjoyed over 65 years together before he passed. They had four children and lived on various farms in Iowa, Nebraska, and Wisconsin, appreciating those who surrounded them wherever they were.
After the four children were grown and on their own, Keith and Mary moved to Beaver Dam, Wis. Keith worked as a custodian for the Beaver Dam School District for several years, and they also managed several apartment buildings in the city of Beaver Dam until they retired. They resided in their own home in the city of Beaver Dam up until the time of Keith’s passing. Keith and Mary shared a strong faith in God during their lifetime and wished others could know the same peace, rest, and joy they did as a result of a daily surrender to Jesus Christ, their Saviour. In later years, Keith talked about how they could have done things different and moved less, but had no regrets. He was thankful for all the treasured memories, friends, and places they enjoyed along their journey. He loved fellowship with friends and family and loved to tell stories of good ole days, especially in later years.
Keith is survived by his wife, Mary Stringfield, of Beaver Dam; sons, Chester (Ginny) of Clarion, Iowa, Gordon (Rita) of Yuba City, Calif., Marvin (Sherri) of Cambria, Wis.; daughter, Barb (Enos) of Fond du Lac, Wis.; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; his sister, Beth (Stringfield) Reeves of Norfolk, Neb.; sister-in-law, Carolyn Stringfield of Madison, Neb., and further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Vern Stringfield.
Visitation for Keith will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m, with Roger Ramsden and Luther Raine officiating. The Lerwick family will be singing and playing accompaniment. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, followed by a potluck luncheon to be served back at Cornerstone.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
